New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh remain under the grip of a severe cold wave, with temperatures continuing to plunge across the region.

Zojila Pass recorded an extreme –16°C, making it the coldest spot for the third consecutive day as bone-chilling conditions prevailed in the high-altitude stretch.

Ladakh continued to experience intense winter conditions, with Kargil dipping to –9°C, Leh settling at –8.2°C, and Nubra at –6.8°C. Meteorological departments stated that the cold wave is expected to persist for some time, with temperatures likely to fall further, especially in remote areas.

Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season at –3.9°C. The icy spell was even harsher in several south and north Kashmir districts. Shopian remained the coldest in the Valley at –6.2°C, followed by Baramulla at –5.9°C and tourist destination Pahalgam at –4.6°C. In central and north Kashmir, Budgam and Bandipora both recorded –4.2°C, while Ganderbal stood at –2.8°C and Sonamarg at –3.1°C.

In the Jammu region, conditions were relatively milder but still marked by a noticeable dip in mercury. Banihal recorded –0.7°C, Bhaderwah hovered around 0.5°C, Rajouri dropped to 2.6°C, and Jammu city registered a minimum of 8.8°C.

According to MeT officials, temperatures across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are expected to decline further in the coming days.