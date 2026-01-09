National

Cold wave grips Jharkhand; Khunti shivers at 1.5 degree Celsius

NewsDrum Desk
Ranchi: Cold wave conditions gripped parts of Jharkhand on Friday with the mercury dropping below 10 degrees Celsius in 13 districts, the IMD said.

Khunti recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 1.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Daltonganj (3.2) and Bokaro (3.3), it said.

"North-westerly winds continue to prevail in the tropospheric levels over Jharkhand, causing the cold wave conditions in several districts," said Abhishek Anand, deputy director of the IMD centre in Ranchi.

Districts which recorded sub-10 degree Celsius are Bokaro, Deoghar, East Singhbhum, Koderma, Hazaribag, Latehar, Daltonganj (Palamu), Lohardaga, Pakur, Ranchi, Seraikela, Simdega, and West Singhbhum, the IMD said.

