Cold wave grips Jharkhand; mercury dips below 10 degrees Celsius in 9 districts

Ranchi, Dec 14 (PTI) Cold wave conditions were reported in parts of Jharkhand as nine districts in the state recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The nine districts that recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius were Gumla, Hazaribag, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga, Ranchi, Sarikela, Simdega, and West Singhbhum, according to the bulletin issued by the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, said, "North-westerly winds still prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over Jharkhand have caused the drop in mercury." Ranchi recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 6.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Gumla (7.1) and Khunti (7.5), the IMD's weather bulletin stated.

The minimum temperature in Daltonganj was 8.1 degrees Celsius, while Jamshedpur recorded 12 degrees Celsius and Chibasa recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius.