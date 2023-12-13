Cold wave grips Odisha, G Udayagiri coldest at 8.4 degC

Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (PTI) Cold wave conditions gripped Odisha on Wednesday with the mercury falling below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts, officials said.

G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state at 8.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kirei in Sundargarh at 9.2 degrees Celsius and Keonjhar at 9.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, they added.

Low visibility due to fog was also reported from different parts of the state, the weather office said.

There will be no large change in the minimum temperature over the next four days, it said.