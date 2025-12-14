Cold wave grips Odisha; G Udayagiri shivers at 4.2 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 (PTI) Cold wave conditions were reported in parts of Odisha on Sunday, with at least 12 areas recording minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state, as the mercury plummeted to 4.2 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Daringbadi and Phulbani towns of the same district where a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius each was recorded.

Semiliguda in Koraput district recorded 6.1 degrees Celsius, while Koraput town recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, and it was 8.2 degrees Celsius in Rourkela city, the IMD said.

Similarly, Chiplima recorded the minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda (8.9), Kalahandi district's Bhawanipatna (9), Angul (9.6) and Boudh and Kirei (9.8 degrees Celsius each), the weather office said.

Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Sundargarh, and Keonjhar recorded temperatures between 10 and 11 degrees Celsius.

State capital Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has warned that cold wave conditions are likely to persist in several parts of Odisha over the next one week as there will be no large change in the night temperature. PTI BBM BBM ACD