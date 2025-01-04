Cold wave grips parts of Jharkhand

Ranchi: Jharkhand continued to reel under cold wave conditions on Saturday with the mercury falling below 6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Dry weather prevailed over the state during the last 24 hours with the lowest minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius recorded in Khunti, it said.

"Below normal departures at few places were seen during last 24 hours, besides above normal and appreciably below normal each at isolated places over Jharkhand," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

No large change in minimum temperature during the next 24 hours is expected, and thereafter, the temperatures may rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days, it added.

The IMD predicted a shallow to moderate fog in the morning on Sunday and a partly cloudy sky later. On January 6 and 7 fog will be visible in the morning with a partly cloudy sky later.

The weather conditions are likely to be the same on January 8 and 9, it said.