Cold wave grips parts of Jharkhand; Gumla shivers at 3 degrees Celsius

Ranchi, Dec 6 (PTI) Cold wave conditions gripped parts of Jharkhand, with Gumla recording the state's lowest temperature at 3 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre issued a cold wave alert for 11 districts on Friday.

'Yellow alert' (be aware) for cold wave has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro and Khunti districts till 8.30 am on Sunday.

Gumla recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius, followed by Khunti at 5.4 degrees Celsius, according to a weather bulletin issued by IMD on Saturday morning.

The minimum temperature in Daltonganj was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius, and it was 8.2 degrees Celsius in Bokaro.

Lohardaga and West Singhbhum registered the minimum temperatures at 8.5 degrees Celsius each, while Latehar shivered at 9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi was 10.1 degrees Celsius, while it was 9.4 in Jamshedpur, 9.5 in Koderma and and 9.6 in Deoghar.

North-westerly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric level over Jharkhand had caused the drop in the mercury level, Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.

"The minimum temperature may decline by up to 2 degrees Celsius during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, it may rise by two to three degrees Celsius," he said. PTI SAN ACD