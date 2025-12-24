Cold wave grips parts of Jharkhand; mercury dips below 10 degrees Celsius in 9 districts

Ranchi, Dec 24 (PTI) Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Jharkhand as nine districts recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

According to a bulletin by the Ranchi Meteorological Centre (RMC), the districts that recorded sub-10 degrees Celsius were Bokaro, Koderma, Gumla, Hazaribag, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga, Pakur and Simdega.

Gumla recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 3.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Daltonganj (6.1) and Hazaribag and Lohardaga, both logging 7.2 degrees Celsius each, the bulletin stated.

The minimum temperature in Ranchi was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, while Chaibasa reported 11.6 degrees Celsius and Jamshedpur 12.6 degrees Celsius. PTI RPS RPS MNB