Cold wave hits normal life in parts of Odisha, Semiliguda logs 3.5 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar/Phulbani, Dec 11 (PTI) Normal life in parts of Odisha was severely affected Thursday due to intense cold as minimum temperature remained below 10 degree Celsius in at least 15 places in 11 of the 30 districts, an official said.

While the minimum temperature at hill station Semiliguda in Koraput district was recorded at 3.5 degree Celsius, Phulbani, the district headquarters of Kandhamal shivered at 5.2 degree Celsius, the IMD said.

Officials said that the cold wave that has been sweeping across Kandhamal district for the past fortnight has been forcing people to remain indoors from 6 pm to 9 am.

Other cold locations in the district included G. Udaygiri, where temperatures hovered around 4–6 degree Celsius for the past fortnight, and Daringbadi at 7 degree Celsius.

Homeless people in interior pockets of G. Udaygiri, Daringbadi, Kotagarh, Tumudibandha, Raikia, and Belghar have been the worst affected, keeping fires burning throughout the night to cope with the severe cold, officials said.

"Fishes in water bodies and birds in forests were found dead this morning in some interior areas of Kandhamal," a forest department official said. The official added that vegetable and banana cultivation has also suffered due to the intense cold.

Kandhamal district authorities have urged Block Development Officers to set up additional night shelters for the homeless and ensure the distribution of blankets in vulnerable areas, an official said.

Districts which have recorded below 10 degree Celsius were Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Angul Jharsuguda and Keonjhar.