Winter vacation extended for students up to class 5 in Delhi

NewsDrum Desk
07 Jan 2024
Delhi minister Atishi addresses a press conference

New Delhi: Winter vacation in city schools has been extended till January 12 for primary class students in view of cold wave conditions, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

Schools were earlier slated to resume on Monday after the winter break.

"Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5," Atishi said on X.

Delhi is in the grip of a cold wave and the India Meteorological Department has predicted dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for next few days.

