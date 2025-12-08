Cold wave in Maharashtra's Parbhani; mercury drops to 6.6 deg Celsius

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) Parbhani district in Maharashtra is witnessing a "cold wave", with the minimum temperature dipping to 6.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, a weather expert said.

The phenomenon is likely to continue for the next two days, Dr Kailas Dakhore, an agrometeorologist at the Parbhani-based Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University, told PTI.

Parbhani is located in central Maharashtra, and the normal minimum temperature at this time of year is generally around 11 degrees Celsius.

The university's meteorology department recorded the minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, compared to 8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the official said.

"There is a cold wave and the sky is also clear, therefore, the temperature has come down. This phenomenon can remain constant for the next 48 hours. The temperature may down to 4 degrees Celsius by this month-end or the first week of January," he added. PTI AW GK