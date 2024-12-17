Cold wave in parts of Maharashtra, Baramati shivers at 7.8 deg C

Mumbai: Cold wave has swept several parts of Maharashtra, with the minimum temperature slipping to single digit at several places in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Baramati in Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Pune and Nashik districts recorded 8 degrees Celsius.

The mercury dipped in Jalgaon to 8.3 degrees Celsius, while Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv recorded the minimum temperature of 9.4, 10 and 10.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, as per the IMD.

Malegaon in Nashik district recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius.

In state capital Mumbai, the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, while Colaba (in south Mumbai) clocked 20 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.