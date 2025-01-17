Cold wave intensifies across Himachal, Shimla receives fresh snowfall

Shimla: Intense cold wave sweeping most parts of Himachal Pradesh further aggravated as higher reaches and tribal areas received another spell of light to moderate snow, the meteorological department said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Shimla recorded 1.6 cm of snow while Manali recorded 2.8 cm of snow in the past 24 hours since Wednesday night, officials from the department said. Dalhousie and adjoining areas of Shimla and Manali including Kufri, Solang Nallah and Atal Tunnel also received snow on Thursday.

"We are delighted to see the snowfall and everything is looking so beautiful," said tourists Shikha and Dev, who were in Manali.

Snow continued in Narkanda and Kufri, with the National Highway 5 (old Hindustan Tibet road) being closed for vehicular traffic near Narkanda. Vehicles have been diverted through the Shimla-Sunni-Luhri road, officials said.

Advertisment

VIDEO| Parts of Himachal Pradesh receive snowfall. Visuals from the upper reaches of Shimla.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/z9vj0xQyjP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2025

Following the snowfall, the Lahaul and Spiti administration has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid unnecessary travel as it could be risky.

It informed that Darcha to Shinkula road, Darcha to Sarchu, Keylong to Darcha, Koksar to Manali via Rohtang, Tandi to Udaipur, Koksar to Losar are closed for vehicular traffic and road opening works are underway.

Advertisment

Bharmour in Chamba received 15.3 cm of snow followed by 12 cm in Gondla, 8.8 cm in Koksar, 7.5 cm in Kothi, 5 cm each in Shilaroo and Nichar, 3 cm each in Keylong, Jot and Khadrala, 1.6 cm in Shimla and Kukumseri, 1.4 cm in Kalpa and 1 cm in Sangla.

Intermittent light rains lashed some parts of the state, with Tindar logging the highest rainfall of 15 mm rain followed by 10.2 mm in Saloni, 9.2 mm in Bhuntar, 6.8 mm, 5.2 mm in Dharmshala, 5 mm in Manali and Kotkhai, 4 mm in Malraon and 3 mm each in Gohar and Bharmaur, the Met office said.

A western disturbance influenced snowfall and rains were witnessed in some parts of the state. Moderate fog was seen in Sundernagar while Mandi witnessed shallow fog and the minimum temperatures dipped by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, said Local MeT office Director Kuldeep Srivastav.

Advertisment

Cold wave was witnessed in Hamirpur, Sundernagar, Una, Bilaspur, Kalpa and Chamba, the Met said.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 11.6 degrees Celsius followed by minus 11.1 degrees in Kukumseri, minus 5.5 degrees in Keylong and minus 2 degree Celsius in Kalpa.

Key tourist destinations in the state shivered around the freezing point with Narkanda recording a minimum night temperature of minus 1.5 degrees, followed by minus 1.4 degrees in Kufri. Dalhousie registered a low of 0.9 degrees, 1.2 degrees Celsius in Manali and 1.6 degrees Celsius in Shimla.

Advertisment

The Meteorological Office has issued a 'yellow' warning of cold wave in plain and lower areas on Thursday and for rain and snow at isolated places in mid and higher hills on Thursday and Friday.

Maximum temperatures dropped significantly and were below normal. Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur was the hottest during the day recording a high of 17.9 degrees Celsius.

Water pipes were frozen at many places in mid and higher hills while dense fog engulfed lower hills.

Advertisment

Agriculturists are hoping for a good snowfall as it is considered white manure for apple crops, helping in a good quality harvest.

The winter season rain deficit from January 1 to 16 stood at 80 per cent as the state received 7.4 mm of rain against 37.3 mm of normal rainfall seen during this period.