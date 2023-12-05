Cold wave intensifies in Himachal after stormy conditions

Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) The cold wave conditions gripping most parts of Himachal Pradesh further aggravated following thunderstorms and scattered rains during the past 24 hours as minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches.

Scattered rains occurred at parts of the state as Kahu received 19 mm rains, followed by Kandaghat 16 mm, Nainadevi 14 mm, Shillaro 10 mm, Jubbarhatti 6 mm, Rohru 5 mm, Gohar 4 mm and Shimla 3.5 mm and Mandi and Sunni 2 mm each.

The minimum temperatures dropped by a few notches and Keylong was the coldest in the state with a low of minus 7.3 degree while Sumdo, Kalpa and Manali recorded night temperature at minus 2.8 degree, minus 1.6 degree and minus 0.6 degree while Narkanda reeled at 0.4 degree, followed by Reckongpeo 0.9 degree, Seobagh 1.8 degree, Bhuntar 2.1 degree and Kufri 2.5 degree.

The weather remained dry on Tuesday and the local Meteorological station has predicted a dry spell in the state till December 11.

However, the maximum temperatures rose marginally and remained close to normal. PTI BPL NB NB