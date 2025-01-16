Cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh as higher reaches, Shimla receive fresh snowfall

Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) Intense cold wave sweeping most parts of Himachal Pradesh further aggravated as higher reaches and tribal areas received another spell of light to moderate snow, meteorological department said on Thursday.

The state capital Shimla recorded 1.6 cm of snow since Wednesday night, officials from the department said. Dalhousie, Manali and adjoining parts of Solang Nallah and Atal Tunnel also received snow on Thursday. "We are delighted to see the snowfall and everything is looking so beautiful," said tourists Shikha and Dev, who were in Manali.

Snow continued in Narkanda and Kufri, with the National Highway 5 (old Hindustan Tibet road) being closed for vehicular traffic near Narkanda. Vehicles have been diverted through Shimla-Sunni-Luhri road, officials said.

Following snowfall the Lahaul and Spiti administration has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid unnecessary travel as it could be risky.

It informed that Darcha to Shinkula road, Darcha to Sarchu, Keylong to Darcha, Koksar to Manali via Rohtang, Tandi to Udaipur, Koksar to Losar are closed for vehicular traffic and road opening works are underway.

Bharmaur in Chamba received 15.3 cm of snow followed by 12 cm in Gondla, 8.8 cm in Koksar, 7.5 cm in Kothi, 5 cm each in Shilaroo and Nichar, 3 cm each in Keylong, Jot and Khadrala, 1.6 cm in Shimla and Kukumseri, 1.4 cm in Kalpa and 1 cm in Sangla.

Intermittent light rains lashed some parts of the state, with Tinder logging the highest rainfall of 15 mm rain followed by 10.2 mm in Saloni, 5.2 mm in Kotkhai, 5 mm in Manali, 4 mm in Malraon, and 3 mm in Gohar, the Met office said.

A western disturbance influenced snow fall and rains were witnessed in some parts of the state. Moderate fog was seen in Sundernagar while Mandi witnessed shallow fog and the minimum temperatures dipped by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, said Local MeT office Director Kuldeep Srivastav.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 11.6 degree Celsius followed by minus 11.1 degree in Kukumseri, minus 5.5 degree in Keylong, minus 2 degree Celsius in Kalpa.

Key tourist destinations in the state shivered around the freezing point with Narkanda recording a minimum night temperature of minus 1.5 degree, followed by minus 1.4 degree in Kufri. Dalhousie registered a low of 0.9 degree, 1.2 degrees Celsius in Manali and 1.6 degrees Celsius in Shimla.

The Meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' warning of cold wave in plain and lower areas on Thursday and for rain and snow at isolated places in mid and higher hills on Thursday and Friday.

Water pipes were frozen at many places in mid and higher hills while dense for engulfed lower hills.

Agriculturists are hoping for a good snowfall as it is considered white manure for apple crop, helping in a good quality harvest. Moreover the tourist influx also increases with snow.