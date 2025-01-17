Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir; Srinagar temp settles at minus 2 deg C

Srinagar: The minimum temperatures at most places in Kashmir have fallen after snowfall as the meteorological department forecast mainly dry weather over the next three days, officials said on Friday.

The higher reaches of Kashmir as well as some areas in the plains of the valley received snowfall on Thursday.

Following the snowfall, cold conditions are prevailing in Kashmir as the night temperatures decreased at most places, they said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 2 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, half a degree up from the previous night's minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 11.8 degrees Celsius, over seven degrees down from minus 4.2 degrees Celsius the night before.

The minimum temperature was minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 2 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, minus 2.7 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, and minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

The meteorological office has forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir till January 19, with a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places from January 20 to 22.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).