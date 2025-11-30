Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir as night temperatures dip

Srinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) The cold wave conditions in Kashmir intensified as the night temperatures fell at most places in the valley owing to open skies, meteorological department officials said on Sunday.

A layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley, especially areas around water bodies.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, down from minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature last night was slightly above the season's coldest night recorded in the city when mercury had plunged to minus 4.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

The Shopian town in south Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley on Saturday night with a minimum temperature of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara.

South Kashmir's Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till December 10. PTI MIJ MNK MNK