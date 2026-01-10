Cold wave likely in parts of north interior Karnataka: IMD

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of north interior Karnataka over the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Saturday.

The weather agency said minimum temperatures were below normal by three to six degrees Celsius at a few places over interior Karnataka, while fog was reported at isolated locations.

Cold wave conditions were observed in Vijayapura during the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, lying off the northeast Sri Lanka coast in the morning, is moving west-northwestwards and is unlikely to have a direct impact on Karnataka’s rainfall pattern.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the system moved west-northwestwards at a speed of about 15 kmph during the past six hours and was centred at 8.30 am.

It is very likely to continue moving in the same direction and cross the north Sri Lanka coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna, close to Mullaittivu, by the afternoon.

Largely dry weather is forecast across most regions of the state over the coming days, the IMD added.

Light rain is likely at one or two places over Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara and Kodagu districts.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Shivamogga and Vijayanagara districts, it added. PTI GMS SSK