Cold wave persists across Odisha; IMD forecasts fog for next five days

Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (PTI) Several parts of Odisha has been reel under cold wave conditions with mercury plummeting to below 10 degrees Celsius mark at 11 places on Friday.

Koraput town in south Odisha was the coldest place in the state for the day with 4.8 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature was 6.3 degrees Celsius at Semiliguda in Koraput district, according to a weather bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Daringbadi town of Kandhamal district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Jharsuguda (7.2 degrees C), Phulbani (7.5 degrees C), G Udayagiri (7.8 degrees C), Rourkela (8 degrees C), Kirei (8.3 degrees C), Nabarangpur (8.5 degrees C), Sundargarh (9 degrees C), and Bhawanipatna (9.8 degrees C). The night temperature in the state capital Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 14.6 degrees C and 12.8 degrees C, respectively, on Thursday night.

The cold condition is expected to continue in the state as there will be no large change in the night temperature during the next four days. Then the night temperature would rise gradually, said Manorama Mohanty, director of IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre.

Shallow to moderate fog would occur during morning hours at isolated pockets in several districts during the next five days, she said.

Forecasting dense fog in districts of Kandhamal, Koraput, Kalahandi & Nayagarh on Saturday early morning, the weather office has issued “yellow warning” (be updated) for these districts.

Similarly, yellow warning has been issued for Kandhamal, Koraput, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul & Khurda districts for Sunday morning.

The people in Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts would experience dense fog on December 29 & 30 while a dense fog warning has been issued for Balasore and Gajapati districts for December 31. PTI BBM BBM NN