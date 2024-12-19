Cold wave persists in Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot records 2 degrees C

Chandigarh: Biting cold conditions persisted in several areas of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, with Faridkot recording a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Advertisment

Bathinda also remained under the grip of severe cold, recording a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot and Gurdaspur registered minimum temperatures of 4.6 and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

According to the data from the department, Amritsar logged a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees, while Ludhiana registered a low of 5.6 degree Celsius and Patiala recorded a minimum of 6.5 degree Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius, the data read.

Advertisment

In Haryana, Hisar logged a minimum of 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa and Karnal were also swept by severe cold, with both places recording respective lows of 3.2 and 5.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

It said that Rohtak registered a low of 5.6 degrees and Ambala recorded a minimum of 8.1 degrees Celsius.