Cold wave sweep U'khand, Roorkee coldest at 10 deg C

Dehradun, Jan 12 (PTI) Cold wave swept parts of Uttarakhand on Friday with Dehradun recording a maximum temperature of 13.4 degree celsius around six degrees below normal.

Roorkee was the coldest place in the plains with a maximum temperature of 10 degree celsius, the MeT office said.

The minimum temperature in Dehradun was 6.4 degrees celsius, six notches below normal which hovers around 19 degree celsius at this time of the year, it said. Pantnagar recorded a maximum of 12.5 degree celsius, it said.

A thick veil of fog enveloped several towns in the plains of the hill state including Dehradun, Haridwar and Roorkee which were all swept by cold winds.

Fewer people were seen on the roads. They were also seen sitting around bonfires during the day as there was no sun.