Cold wave sweeps across Odisha, G Udaygiri & Kirei coldest at 8.6 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: The cold wave continues to sweep across Odisha with the mercury dipping to below 10 degrees Celsius in many places in the state, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district and Kirei in Sundergarh district were the coldest place in the state with minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius in both the towns, the IMD said.

The other places where the temperature plummeted below 10 degrees Celsius were - Koraput (8.6), Keonjhar, Daringbadi, Phulbani and Angul (9), Ranital in Bhadrak district at 9.6 followed by Sundergarh and Rourkela at 9.8 degrees Celsius, it said..

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also continued to be in the grip of cold wave conditions with minimum temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day. Both cities recorded a temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius.

Stating that there was no large change in the night temperature across Odisha during the next four to five days, the IMD forecast said shallow to moderate fog at one or two places in Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj districts till 8.30 AM on Tuesday.