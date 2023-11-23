Cold wave sweeps Kashmir, mini temp in Shopian settles at -3.3 deg Celsius

Srinagar: The minimum temperature settled below freezing point at most places in Kashmir valley where Shopian was the coldest place with a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

There was a slight rise in the minimum temperature on Wednesday night due to arrival of a western disturbance that is expected to affect the system later in the day.

The rise in temperature has resulted in reduction in early morning fog that had affected the valley for the past three days.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, which was one degree higher than the previous night, while Pulwama recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.

While Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius.