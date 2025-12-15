Cold wave tightens grip as Rajasthan records sharp dip in night temperatures

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Cold conditions affected normal life in Rajasthan, with several parts of the state recording a sharp dip in night temperatures, officials said on Monday.

Fatehpur in Sikar recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 5.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Nagaur at 5.9 degrees Celsius, according to a Meteorological Department report.

Lunkaransar in Bikaner registered a low of 6 degrees Celsius, while Dausa recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Vanasthali in Tonk logged a minimum of 7 degrees Celisus.

Sirohi and Karauli recorded night temperatures of 8.1 degrees Celsius each, while Pilani in Jhunjhunu settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius.

The state capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsiu.

The MeT department has predicted cold wave conditions in several parts of the state over the next few days. PTI SDA AKY