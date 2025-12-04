Cold wave tightens grip on Rajasthan; Fatehpur logs season's lowest at 2.2 deg Celsius

Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Rajasthan shivered on Wednesday night as a sharp drop in temperatures swept across several districts, with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the state's lowest minimum temperature at 2.2 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Large parts of the state stayed below the 10-degree mark, indicating a steady rise in winter conditions.

According to the Met office, Lunkaransar recorded 2.9 degrees Celsius, Sikar 3.8 degrees, Nagaur 4.0 degrees, Churu 4.7 degrees, Dausa 4.8 degrees and Alwar 5.0 degrees on Thursday morning.

The department said dry weather is likely to persist across most regions of the state over the next week.

Minimum temperatures in the northern parts of Rajasthan are expected to fall further by 1 to 2 degrees in the coming days, it added.

Some pockets of the Shekhawati region may see temperatures dropping to 3 to 5 degrees, accompanied by cold-wave conditions.

In the rest of the state, minimum temperatures are expected to remain close to normal levels, the weather office said.