Cold wave tightens grip over parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under cold wave as the mercury dropped by 2-4 degrees Celsius at several places in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Thursday.

According to a MeT spokesperson, the cold wave will continue in the state for a few days.

In the last 24 hours, Sikar was the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 1 degree Celsius in Churu and 2.2 degrees Celsius in both Alwar and Pilani, the MeT said.

The weather office has predicted the possibility of a cold wave or an extreme cold wave in the next two-three days in Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Hanumangarh, Karauli districts.

Moderate fog is likely at some places in north-western and northern Rajasthan in the next two days and Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts could experience cold days, it added.

In state capital Jaipur, people got slight relief from the cold on Thursday with bright sunshine. The city recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, over three notches below the normal. PTI AG RPA