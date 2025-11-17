Cold wave warning for 4 Odisha districts, G Udaygiri coldest place in state at 5.4 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (PTI) The IMD on Monday issued a cold wave warning for four districts, including Bhubaneswar, while G Udaygiri was the coldest place in the state at 5.4 degree Celsius.

The IMD in its mid-day bulletin issued a 'Yellow' warning (be aware) of cold wave conditions for the districts of Jharsuguda, Khurda, Sundergarh and Kandhamal till Tuesday morning.

It said that cold wave conditions persisted in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Angul on Sunday night. The industrial district of Jharsuguda experienced severe cold wave conditions on Monday morning, recording 9.8 degree Celsius, which was 6.7 degree below normal.

Bhubaneswar experienced the coldest November night in 25 years on Sunday, with mercury level dipping to 12.9 degree Celsius, which is 6.1 degree Celsius below normal. Neighbouring Cuttack city also recorded 13.2 degree Celsius, 4.7 degree Celsius below normal. Industrial town of Angul recorded 10.2 degree Celsius and experienced a major drop of 7.3 degree Celsius from the normal, the IMD said.

G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state at 5.4 degree Celsius followed by Semiliguda in Koraput (6.1), and Daringbadi (7).

The other places where temperature plummeted below 12 degree Celsius were Jharsuguda (9.8), Rourkela (10), Chipilima in Bargarh (10.2), Koraput (10.8), Kirei in Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Bhawanipatna (11 each), Nabarangpur (11.5) and Sundergarh (11.8).

The IMD bulletin said the minimum temperature has observed no large change over the districts of Odisha, and they were markedly below normal by about 5 to 7 degree Celsius.

The normal life in several parts of Odisha was severely affected due to the sudden onset of winter, an official of the Revenue and Disaster Management department said, adding that cold wave conditions have been triggered by a persistent flow of frigid north-westerly winds from northern India. PTI AAM AAM RG