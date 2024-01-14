Cold waves continue in Rajasthan, Pilani coldest city in state

Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Cold waves continue to prevail in parts of Rajasthan with dense fog in parts of the state, according to weather officials.

Temperatures in several places across the state were recorded to be under 10 degrees Celsius. Pilani was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 3 degree Celsius, a MeT department spokesperson said.

According to the weather office, Churu recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, Alwar 4.4 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar 5.3 degrees Celsius, Sangaria 5.6 degrees Celsius, Fatehpur 6 degrees Celsius, Sirohi 6.1 degrees Celsius and Karauli 6.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 10.3 degree Celsius on Sunday morning.

The MeT department spokesperson said that no major changes in the weather of different divisions of the state.