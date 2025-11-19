Cold weather conditions continue in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Rajasthan continued to experience cold weather conditions on Wednesday, as the minimum temperature in most parts of the state settled between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius, which is 3-4 degrees below normal, the Meteorological Office said.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, the weather remained dry across the state during the past 24 hours.

Sikar district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 5.5 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees below normal, the Met office added.

The state's sole hill station, Mount Abu, recorded a minimum temperature near the freezing point.

There was no significant change in maximum or minimum temperatures across the state during the last 24 hours, it said. PTI AG SHS SHS