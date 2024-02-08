Cold weather conditions continue to persist in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) There was no let-up in cold wave conditions in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, with minimum temperatures staying below normal for the time of the season.

Advertisment

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, according to the MeT department.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar shivered at 4.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, while minimum temperatures of Ludhiana and Patiala were 6.9 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 3.9, 6.4, 6, and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. Hisar's minimum was 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their minimums of 5.8, 9, 8.4, 8.3, and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI CHS VN VN