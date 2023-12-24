Cold weather conditions grip Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Cold weather conditions gripped parts of Rajasthan with Sikar district's Fatehpur recording the lowest night temperature at 4.2 degrees Celsius, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Alwar was the second coldest place in the state as the minimum temperature settled at 5.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani in Jhunjhunu (6.5 degrees), Sirohi (7.1 degrees), and Churu (7.3 degrees), according to a report by the Met department here.

Meanwhile, dense fog engulfed parts of western, northern and eastern Rajasthan on Sunday with the Met department predicting that the weather would remain dry over the next week.

There is also a possibility of dense fog at isolated places in the northern and eastern parts of the state in the next two to three days and a slight drop in the minimum temperatures.

The Met Office said another western disturbance is likely to become active in the state on December 31. PTI SDA RHL