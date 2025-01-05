Cold weather conditions in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday with Narnaul recording the lowest minimum temperature at 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

Fog shrouded a few places in the two states early morning.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, Ambala 8.3 degrees Celsius, Hisar 8.8 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 8.9 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 9.3 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 10.3 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

In Punjab, the mercury settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius in Bathinda and 7.9 degrees Celsius in Amritsar.

Advertisment

Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 8.4 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 8.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.6 degrees Celsius and Pathankot 9.3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius. The sun shone brightly in the city after days of cloudy and foggy weather. PTI SUN DIV DIV