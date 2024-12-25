Cold weather conditions in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with Faridkot recording the lowest minimum temperature at 4.2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 5.7 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda also experienced a cold night at 6.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Hisar recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal and Sirsa 8 degrees Celsius, and Gurugram 9.3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN DIV DIV