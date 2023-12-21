Cold weather conditions persist in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in Rajasthan with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius last night, the meteorological department said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, Sangaria in Hanumangarh 4.1 degrees Celsius, Pilani 4.9 degrees Celsius, Sikar 5 degrees Celsius and Ganganagar 6.3 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department spokesperson said.

The mercury settled at a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 7.9 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 8 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 8.1 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 9.8 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

The maximum temperature in major cities was recorded between 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. PTI AG DIV DIV