Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana; Ludhiana coldest at 2.8 deg C

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday with Ludhiana turning out to be the coldest place in the two states at a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

Among the other places in Punjab, the cold weather also prevailed in Patiala, which recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius while Amritsar registered a minimum of 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot also reeled under intense cold recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius while Bathinda also experienced a cold night at 4.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.

Ferozepur too experienced a cold night at 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

In Haryana, biting cold swept Hisar, which recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Cold weather conditions also prevailed in Karnal, which registered a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Ambala, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa also experienced biting cold, recording respective minimum temperatures of 6.9 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius, 6.9 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN AS AS