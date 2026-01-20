Cold weather conditions prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana; Amritsar coldest at 2.8 deg C

Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with Amritsar reeling at a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological department here.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar was the coldest place in Punjab, recording one degree below normal minimum.

Pathankot registered a low of 4.7 degrees Celsius, and Faridkot and Bathinda recorded identical minimums of 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimums of 5.4 degrees and 8.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Bhiwani recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's minimum settled at 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 9 degrees Celsius, Karnal 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa and Narnaul registered identical minimums of 6.5 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN APL APL