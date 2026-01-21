Cold weather conditions prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot coldest at 3 deg C

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with Faridkot reeling at a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius. Faridkot was the coldest place in Punjab, according to the MeT department here.

Biting cold prevailed in Amritsar too, which recorded a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda recorded a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot registered a low of 4 degrees, Hoshiarpur 4 degrees, Gurdaspur 5.5 degrees, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimums of 6.2 degrees and 6.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a low of 4.3 degrees Celsius while Sirsa's minimum temperature settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 5.9 degrees, Karnal 5.6 degrees, while Rohtak and Narnaul registered respective minimums of 7.6 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius.