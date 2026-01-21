Cold weather conditions prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana; rain likely in coming days

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with Faridkot reeling at a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius. Faridkot was the coldest place in Punjab, according to the MeT department here.

Biting cold prevailed in Amritsar too, which recorded a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda recorded a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot registered a low of 4 degrees, Hoshiarpur 4 degrees, Gurdaspur 5.5 degrees, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimums of 6.2 degrees and 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Fog reduced visibility in the morning in some parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, according to the Met here, an intense Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 22. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall with hailstorms at isolated places is likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during January 22-24.

According to the weather forecast, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places on January 22, at most places on January 23 and at isolated places on January 24 in Punjab.

In Haryana and Chandigarh, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places on January 22, at many places on January 23 and at isolated places on January 24.

This spell is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms/ lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places over the two states during this period, according to the MeT.

Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places on January 22 over Punjab and over both Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, on January 23.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places on January 23 over the northern parts of Punjab.

Dense fog is likely on January 24 and 25 over parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius while Sirsa's minimum temperature settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 5.9 degrees, Karnal 5.6 degrees, while Rohtak and Narnaul registered respective minimums of 7.6 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN MPL MPL