Cold weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in Punjab and Haryana, with Chandigarh recording 6.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal on Friday, the Meteorological office said.

In Punjab, Amritsar registered a low of 5.9 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, Ludhiana 6.4 degrees Celsius, Patiala 6.9 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 6.6 degrees Celsius and Bathinda 6 degrees Celsius, the MeT department added.

Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums of 5.2 and 7.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Haryana, Ambala's minimum was 8.5 degrees Celsius while Hisar registered a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

Karnal recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius while Narnaul's minimum was 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their minimum temperatures of 7.8, 8.5 and 7.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.