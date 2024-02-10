Cold weather continues in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: There was no let-up in cold weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Hisar being the coldest.

Hisar in Haryana recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, according to a report of the MeT department.

Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered minimum temperatures of 5, 8.6, 5.8, 9.4 and 7.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

Amritsar recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures of Ludhiana and Patiala were 5.8 and 6.1 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees below normal, respectively.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 5.8, 6, 5.5 and 5.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.