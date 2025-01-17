Cold weather continues to grip Uttar Pradesh as dense fog disrupts daily life

Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh remains in the grip of intense cold as the morning fog on Friday reduced visibility in many parts.

Dense fog significantly disrupted morning activities, especially in major cities like Lucknow, where it affected road traffic and caused delays in train schedules, with some running late by several hours.

The impact of the fog was particularly noticeable during the early hours and late evening.

According to the Met department, similar conditions are expected to persist on Saturday, with dense fog likely to persist in the mornings and evenings, particularly in Lucknow and surrounding districts.

However, the weather is expected to clear after noon, bringing some much-needed sunshine and a brief respite from the prevailing chill.

In Lucknow, the cold was particularly intense in the morning due to the combination of cloud cover and cold winds. The sun emerged in the afternoon, offering temporary relief from the biting chill.

The maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum dropped to 8.4 degrees Celsius. Elsewhere in the state, Etawah recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has issued a warning for dense fog in the mornings and late evenings across many districts, urging the public to remain cautious, especially while traveling.

The forecast also predicts a further dip in the minimum temperature in Lucknow on Saturday, which could intensify the cold conditions. PTI CDN SKY SKY