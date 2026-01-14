Cold weather, high pollution see flare-up in autoimmune disease symptoms: AIIMS doctor

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A flare-up of symptoms in patients with auto-immune diseases, particularly arthritis, has been witnessed amid prevailing cold conditions and high pollution levels, a senior doctor at AIIMS Delhi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Uma Kumar, Head of the Department of Rheumatology, said that AIIMS OPD sees an increase in the number of cases with flare of autoimmune diseases, particularly rheumatoid arthritis, during this time of the season.

Though no direct connection between autoimmune rheumatic diseases and winter has been established, various environmental and lifestyle factors do contribute to flare-ups, she said.

"During extreme cold temperatures, muscles tend to get stiff and the fluids in the joints also get thick, leading to difficulty in movement and less flexibility in joints," Kumar said.

"During winters, atmospheric pressure is lower, which tends to expand the tissues outward, leading to a feeling of discomfort in the joints. Also, lack of sunshine aggravates vitamin D deficiency. This, along with weight gain because of less activity and more consumption of food, exacerbates joint problems," Kumar added.

Pollution levels also increase the flaring up of autoimmune disease and promote disease progression, she said.

"The toxins in the air cause systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, which further leads to an overactive immune response. In the last few years, the incidence of autoimmune disorders has risen," the doctor said.

Autoimmune disease is a condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly starts attacking its own cells, tissues and organs, leading to inflammation and tissue damage.

Autoimmune diseases are more common in females in their reproductive age group, but they are not hereditary or contagious.

There are no diagnostic markers for such diseases, but investigations support the clinical diagnosis, she said.

"Presence of autoantibodies does not mean an individual has a disease; they can be positive in normal healthy individuals as well. Therefore, never self-investigate," Kumar said.

Autoimmune diseases are treatable with available drugs. It is important to identify, diagnose and treat these disorders early before damage is done, she emphasised.

The tips to reduce the risk of autoimmune diseases include no smoking, getting rid of obesity, avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, chronic stress and getting adequate sleep (6-8 hours).

People should also avoid ultra-processed foods and refined sugars, exercise regularly, and practice Yoga and Pranayam.