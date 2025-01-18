Cold weather persist in Punjab, Haryana; fog at many places

Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) There was no respite from cold weather in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Narnaul being the coldest place with a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped many places in both the states reducing visibility.

Union Territory Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Mohali, Ambala, Karnal and Sirsa witnessed dense fog while Patiala and Amritsar observed moderate fog, according to meteorological department officials.

In Punjab, Amritsar's minimum temperature was 7.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Ludhiana registered a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, a Met department report read.

Pathankot logged 8.4 degree Celsius, followed by 8 degree Celsius in Patiala and 7 degree Celsius each in Bathinda and Faridkot districts.

The common capital of both states, Chandigarh, recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, Rohtak's minimum temperature was 10.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 9.7 degrees Celsius in Faridabad, 8.6 degrees Celsius in Sirsa, 8.4 degrees Celsius in Ambala, 8.2 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani, 7.5 degrees Celsius in Karnal and 7.4 degrees Celsius in Hisar. PTI CHS OZ OZ