Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana remained under the influence of a cold spell on Monday, even as the minimum temperatures hovered a few notches above the seasonal average in several parts of both states.

According to the local meteorological department, Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum of 9.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal. Ludhiana registered a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the average.

Other cities in Punjab also remained cold. Patiala recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while Pathankot logged a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius. Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur saw their minimum temperatures settle 9.8, 8.8 and 7.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Hisar recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius, while Karnal registered 9 degrees Celsius, both two notches above normal.

Other areas in the state also reported cold conditions, with Narnaul at 6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak at 10 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani at 7 degrees Celsius and Sirsa at 9.6 degrees Celsius.