National

Cold weather persists in Rajasthan, Fatehpur records low of 4.3 degrees Celsius

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Delhi Winters Delhi Weather Cold Wave AQI Fire Air Quality Pollution Haryana Winters Punjab Winters Jharkhand Winters

People sit around a small fire to warm themselves on a winter morning

Jaipur: Cold weather conditions continued to prevail across Rajasthan, with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.

Nagaur recorded 4.4 degrees, followed by 4.9 degrees in Lunkaransar of Bikaner. Sirohi in southwestern Rajasthan witnessed 5.4 degrees, while Dausa in the eastern part of the state recorded a minimum at 5.5 degrees.

The state's only hill station, Mount Abu, recorded 5.4 degrees.

Vanansthali in Tonk had a minimum temperature reading of 6.1 degrees, whereas Churu, Jalore and Karauli recorded 6.5 degrees each. Most of the cities recorded a minimum temperature below 10 degrees.

State capital Jaipur recorded 11.1 degrees.

Rajasthan Cold wave cold weather Cold wave in Rajasthan