Cold weather persists in Rajasthan, Nagaur records low of 3 degree Celsius

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Cold weather continued to prevail in many parts of Rajasthan with Nagaur recording the coldest minimum of 3 degree celsius, the meteorological department said.

Advertisment

According to the Met center, the weather in the state remained mainly dry.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3 degree Celsius in Nagaur followed by 3.3 degree Celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar) , 3.5 degree Celsius in Sikar and 4.4 degree Celsius in Churu.

Pilani in Jhunjhunu registered a low of 6 degree Celsius, 7 degree Celsius in Alwar, 7.5 degree Celsius in Ajmer and 7.8 degree Celsius in Ganganagar, the weather department said.

Advertisment

In the capital Jaipur, the minimum temperature logged was 11.7 degree Celsius, it added.

The weather will likely remain the same during the next 24 hours. PTI SDA OZ OZ