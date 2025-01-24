Cold weather prevails at many places in Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot records 3.8 deg C

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in several places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with many parts recording temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Faridkot reeled under intense chill, recording a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department's weather report.

Amritsar and Pathankot also experienced a cold night, recording 5.2 degrees and 5.7 degrees, respectively.

Rupnagar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur, too, experienced a cold night recording a minimum temperature of 7 degrees, 7.7 degrees and 7 degrees, respectively. Patiala recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, the minimum temperature of Karnal, Narnaul and Bhiwani was 6.4 degrees Celsius, 7.3 degrees Celsius and 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa recorded a low of 8.6 degrees, Gurugram 10.4 degrees and Ambala 10 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN SKY SKY