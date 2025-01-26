Cold weather prevails in Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot coldest at 2.2 deg C

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in many places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with Faridkot recording the lowest minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, intense chill also prevailed in Amritsar, Pathankot and Gurdaspur, which recorded respective lows of 4, 4.5 and 4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met here, Bathinda and Ludhiana recorded respective minimums of 4.8 and 5.6 degrees Celsius. Patiala recorded a low of 7.1 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul, Bhiwani and Sirsa also reeled under biting cold, recording respective minimums of 4, 4.1 and 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak, Hisar and Ambala registered respective minimums of 5.2, 6.4 and 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures on Sunday hovered in the range of 21-23 degrees Celsius at most places in the two states.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 23.2 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN NB NB