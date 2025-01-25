Cold weather prevails in Punjab, Haryana; Ferozepur coldest at 2.8 deg C

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in many places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Ferozepur recording the lowest minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, intense chill also prevailed in Faridkot and Gurdaspur, which recorded respective lows of 3.4 and 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar and Bathinda also experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 5.1 and 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimums of 7.8 and 7.7 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul, Bhiwani and Karnal reeled under biting cold, recording respective minimums of 4.8, 4.9 and 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa also experienced a cold night at 5.6 degrees Celsius while Gurugram, Rohtak and Ambala registered respective minimums of 9.5, 8.1 and 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures on Saturday hovered in the range of 21-23 degrees Celsius at most places in the two states.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 23.1 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN NB NB