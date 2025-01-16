Cold weather prevails in Punjab, Haryana; light rains lash few places

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Cold weather persisted in Punjab and Haryana even as rain lashed some places in both the states on Thursday, the meteorological department said.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar's minimum temperature was 7.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal, according to a report by the Met department.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal and Patiala recorded 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot logged 6.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 6 degrees Celsius in Faridkot, 5.7 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur and 5.6 degrees Celsius in Bathinda, it added.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, registered a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala's minimum temperature was seen at 10 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Sirsa recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 10.4 degrees in Rohtak, 10 degrees Celsius in Karnal, 9.7 degrees Celsius in Hisar and 9.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani, it said.

Faridabad and Gurugram received rainfall while Chandigarh, Patiala, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib witnessed light rains. PTI CHS OZ OZ